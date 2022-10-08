Potential thunderstorms Wednesday could increase risk of fires in western Washington

Affected areas include the eastern sides of Snohomish, Skagit and Whatcom counties, along with a large area of the Olympic Peninsula.

SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. — A Red Flag Warning was issued for portions of western Washington Wednesday due to the threat of thunderstorms amid dry conditions.

A Red Flag Warning means that “critical fire weather conditions are either imminent or occurring now,” according to the National Weather Service (NWS).

The weather service issued the warning saying scattered lightning in dry areas could cause multiple fires to start.

The Red Flag Warning is in effect until 11 p.m. Wednesday for the north and central coastal lowlands and the west portion of the Olympic Mountains (fire weather zones 650, 651 and 652). A Red Flag Warning is also in effect until 2 a.m. Thursday for areas of the North Cascades “generally above 1,500 feet” (fire weather zone 658).

"Thunderstorms can also bring sudden sharp wind shifts on existing fires, causing rapid changes in a fire's rate of spread and direction of spread," the NWS warned. "Thunderstorm outflow winds can be a threat for several hours following the start of a new lightning-cause fire."

Storms are expected to be “generally quick moving, which could limit rainfall amounts and increase fire weather concerns” with lightning. The weather service said the best chances are along the Cascades and north of I-90 “during the late evening and overnight hours.” However, activity in the morning hours could be possible.

Thunderstorms moved through Grays Harbor County around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday morning, knocking out power to thousands of homes. As of 6:15 a.m., more than 5,100 Grays Harbor PUD customers were without power. Crews believe a lightning strike caused the outages.

Grays Harbor PUD crews believe a lightning strike caused power outage that knocked out power to over 5100 customers in South Beach including Westport, Tokeland and Grayland. Once a patrol is complete and fire crews complete their work, utility crews will begin restoration. — Grays Harbor PUD (@GHPUD) August 10, 2022

There are currently no major wildfires burning in western Washington.

At least three larger wildfires are burning east of the Cascades, including Cow Canyon, Vantage Highway and Williams Lake fires.