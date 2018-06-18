What started out as a dry, sunny day, took a sudden turn late afternoon Sunday when a thunderstorm started to roll through the Portland metro area.

Power outages are being reported across the area.

Radar | Outages

Temperatures reached 90 degrees in many spots inland and the upper 70s on the coast.

The coast is expected to cool down Monday, with temperatures in the 60s. Winds from the south will bring more clouds Sunday night and Monday morning.

Everywhere else will be hot, though, with temperatures hovering in the low 90s. The Cascades will continue to see a chance of showers and thunderstorms until Wednesday.

Temperatures should drop in the low 80s and upper 70s on Thursday and into next weekend.

© 2018 KGW