PORTLAND, Ore. — KGW chief meteorologist Matt Zaffino has good news for those who love to hit the slopes: More snow, and lots of it, is on the way.

On his Facebook page, Zaffino said feet of snow is expected to fall in the Cascades over the weekend. Other mountain ranges in Oregon will also be hit hard.

POWDER ALERT!

Seems like we've been in a perpetual state of Powder Alert all month. And we love that.

We've got another epic weekend, and beyond, on the way.

We may be at the front end of a pattern change that will take us out of the cold northerly flow, where the snow level rarely got above 1,500 feet. But that change, to snow levels in the 3,000 to 4,000 foot range won't happen until the middle of next week.

For the weekend, an incredibly productive snowfall pattern is developing. For the entire state. I'm seeing model forecasts of 30 to 50 inches over the next 5 days for not just the Cascades, but the mountains of NE Oregon too.

The set up for this productivity is an overrunning pattern that brings copious amounts of moisture in from the west and southwest, over the top of the cold air that already resides over Oregon. This is dump city.

Check out the snowfall accumulation map from Friday through Monday afternoon. The white areas over the Cascades surrounded by yellow are 5 feet totals.

I've also looked at 10 day totals over 80 inches over the Cascades. Impressive is an understatement.

So, the details:

From today to Saturday morning, most areas will pick up 8 to 15 inches of fresh powder. Winds and snowfall will back off a bit Saturday, but make sure the goggles are good and you've got traction tires or chains. Don't be the one that causes a traffic problem that makes everyone late to the slopes.

Sunday... it just keeps hammering snow, and should pick up through the day. Sunday night is when the snow will become really have, and parts of the Cascades may be looking at snowfall rates of 2 to 3 inches an hour!

Powder picks: The weekend. OK Sunday if you like free refills.

Über powder pick: Monday. It's going to be deep, it's going to be cold.

Southern Oregon ski areas will begin to see warmer air push the snow level up Sunday, so for those areas, earlier in the weekend is probably better.

From Mt Bachelor north, you can't go wrong Saturday through Monday.

As mentioned above, the snow continues through much of next week, to finish off what will be an epic month of snowfall in Oregon. But snow levels will begin to rise Monday, so get the fluffy stuff this weekend while you can.

Also of note... with all the new snow, the avalanche danger will become very high. Stay in bounds, and be aware.

See ya on the slopes.

Snowfall totals in Oregon mountains over the weekend

Matt Zaffino