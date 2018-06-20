Wildfire season is about to kick into gear.

A major lightning storm is expected to roll across Oregon’s Cascade Range this evening, bringing the type of strikes that often spark wildfire.

The U.S. Forest Service is planning to extinguish any resulting fire, even in wilderness areas, with multiple crews now on standby, officials said.

“Our teams are ready to go,” Detroit district ranger Grady McMahan said. “This early in the season we’re as aggressive as possible. We’ll try to put out every fire. It’s way too early to think about letting anything burn.”'

Lightning strikes have already hit in Willamette National Forest this season — 20 strikes hit the ground and sparked one wildfire last Monday.

“One strike resulted in a fire,” Willamette National Forest spokeswoman Jude McHugh said. “Fire crews got a line around it in short order.”

With plenty of rain forecast with this thunderstorm — up to an inch — it’s possible that any fire sparked will be extinguished or dampened.

The more concerning factor is “holdover” strikes.

When lightning hits a tree, the spark can smolder for days or weeks until conditions dry out and it becomes smoke and flame.

Two “holdovers” were responsible for igniting two of last year’s most high-profile wildfires: the Whitewater and Chetco Bar fires.

Both were sparked by lightning in late June that didn’t turn into flames until July.

“We’ll have a plane that flies every day after lightning storms come through looking for smoke,” McMahan said.

The danger from this storm also impacts areas burned last season.

In addition to the rain and lightning, the National Weather Service is forecasting hail and strong gusty winds.

Areas burned by last year’s fires could see dead trees coming down and or landslides.

“If you are in an area affected by last summer`s fires you should monitor weather conditions closely,” the National Weather Service said in a weather alert. “Those planning travel or recreation to the Cascades or Foothills should be prepared for bad weather and thunderstorm hazards.”

