Possible 'catastrophic' flooding north of Canadian border being monitored by Washington officials

Residents in the Sumas Prairie in the City of Abbotsford are being told to evacuate as conditions pose a 'significant risk to life.'

ABBOTSFORD, BC — Washington state officials are monitoring conditions within the Sumas Prairie north of the Canadian border as flooding escalates and poses a "significant risk to life."

Sumas residents should be prepared to evacuate if conditions suddenly change, the city said late Tuesday.

Earlier Tuesday night, the City of Abbotsford issued a notice for all residents that have not evacuated to do so immediately. Flooding in the area is "anticipated to be catastrophic," according to the city.

Water in the Sumas Prairie was shut off at 9 p.m. due to a water main breach.

The affected area is located just north of Sumas, Washington, where significant flooding has already occurred.

The Washington Emergency Management Division's Alert & Warning Center is monitoring the situation north of the border to see if it will impact Whatcom County.

Sumas Mayor Kyle Christensen said they are in communication with officials. The city sent the following notice to residents late Tuesday:

"We have an important announcement about the Abbotsford evacuation. We will be monitoring the flow from Canada on a regular basis throughout the evening. If we notice a significant change in the water levels that requires immediate action we will send out an emergency notification to your cell phones. As a precaution please have a grab bag ready just in case. If you have the ability and desire to safely leave your homes as a precaution, now would be a good time to do that. Please do so in a slow and safe manner. We are not expecting anything to change significantly in the next few hours. I am literally watching the water right now. We will provide updates if anything changes."

Sumas was hit hard by the flooding that occurred over the past few days. An estimated 75% of homes in the city have been damaged, according to the city.