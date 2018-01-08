PORTLAND, Ore. — The official July climate report for PDX shows an average high temperature of 87.5 degrees, which ties the July of 1985 as the warmest all time.

The mean temperature was 74 degrees, which is the 2nd warmest on record. The average low was 60.5, coming in as the 5th warmest in recorded history.

Also breaking records was the 15 90-degree days. The total is the highest number of hot 90-degree days for any month at PDX.

Total rainfall for the month came on July 2 when .02" of rain fell. The average for July is .65 inches. The July of 1967 saw no rainfall, while several Julys have picked up only a trace of moisture.

Outlooks from the National Weather Service continue to call for above normal temperature averages through September.

