Heat wave could bring triple-digit temperatures to Portland next week

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Portland metro area has avoided extreme heat so far this summer, but that's expected to change next week, with potentially several days of 100-degree heat.

"Weather patterns mostly agree that this coming Sunday through Wednesday will see Portland and Salem high temperatures soar into the mid 90s to 100 degrees and above," said KGW meteorologist Rod Hill.



A strong ridge of high pressure is building in the Pacific Ocean. That's expected to bring the hottest temperatures of the heat wave on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Sunday will see temperatures well into the 90s. Portland could hit 99 or 100 degrees on Monday, according to Hill. Highs in the Willamette Valley could spike between 100 and 105 degrees on Tuesday and Wednesday.

"A streak of 90 degrees or hotter Saturday through Wednesday would be the longest of the season, surpassing the record run of four 90-degree days this past May," Hill said.

This summer, Portland has had 14 days of 90-degree heat so far. The hottest day was July 5 when temperatures reached 98 degrees, according to Hill. Highs have mostly held in the low to mid 90s.

Along the Oregon Coast, temperatures could also warm up next week. A north to northeast surface wind pattern may bring highs between 85-90 degrees.

The forecast is expected to cool off next Thursday. Portland could see some rain going into the following weekend.

