Portland public pools booked to capacity Sunday

PORTLAND, Ore. — There will be no trips to Portland public pools this weekend unless visitors have pre-registered, and all available slots Sunday are booked.
Portland Parks and Recreation said its public pools are already booked to capacity Sunday. Despite the Oregon Health Authority lifting COVID-19 capacity limits at pools, movie theaters and malls this weekend due to the heat, PP&R said it has to prioritize the safety of swimmers. PP&R said capacity is determined by the number of available lifeguards and support staff, and will stay the same. Reservations can be made on PP&R's website.
Portland's splash pads and fountains are open to the public, as well as a number of cooling centers and some libraries.
Portland broke its all-time hottest temperature record Saturday, reaching 108 degrees at PDX airport. Forecasts show Portland likely to break that record again Sunday.
Other resources to help you stay cool:
- Help for when it’s hot (Multnomah County Health Department)
- Find a cooling center near you (Multnomah County Health Department)
- Preventing Heat-related Illnesses (Oregon Health Authority)