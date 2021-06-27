x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Weather

Portland public pools booked to capacity Sunday

Portland Parks & Recreation said visitors will not be able to visit without a confirmed registration, and pools are already booked to capacity Sunday.

PORTLAND, Ore. — There will be no trips to Portland public pools this weekend unless visitors have pre-registered, and all available slots Sunday are booked. 

Portland Parks and Recreation said its public pools are already booked to capacity Sunday. Despite the Oregon Health Authority lifting COVID-19 capacity limits at pools, movie theaters and malls this weekend due to the heat, PP&R said it has to prioritize the safety of swimmers. PP&R said capacity is determined by the number of available lifeguards and support staff, and will stay the same. Reservations can be made on PP&R's website. 

RELATED: All-time record heat on repeat, Excessive Heat Warning through Monday

Portland's splash pads and fountains are open to the public, as well as a number of cooling centers and some libraries.

Portland broke its all-time hottest temperature record Saturday, reaching 108 degrees at PDX airport. Forecasts show Portland likely to break that record again Sunday. 

Other resources to help you stay cool:

Related Articles