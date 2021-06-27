Portland public pools booked to capacity Sunday

PORTLAND, Ore. — There will be no trips to Portland public pools this weekend unless visitors have pre-registered, and all available slots Sunday are booked.

Portland Parks and Recreation said its public pools are already booked to capacity Sunday. Despite the Oregon Health Authority lifting COVID-19 capacity limits at pools, movie theaters and malls this weekend due to the heat, PP&R said it has to prioritize the safety of swimmers. PP&R said capacity is determined by the number of available lifeguards and support staff, and will stay the same. Reservations can be made on PP&R's website.