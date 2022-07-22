Multnomah County prepares for coming heat wave with supply stockpiles

The Portland area is bracing for a heat wave, and Multnomah County officials say they are prepared to open cooling centers and overnight shelters if needed.

Example video title will go here for this video

PORTLAND, Oregon — A heat wave is coming to the Portland area next week. Thankfully, it's not expected to rival last summer's historic and deadly heat dome, which brought record temperatures well above 100 degrees and little relief at night — but the current forecast isn't without potential dangers.

“So it's a world of difference ... knock on wood with this current forecast that people can keep safe,” said Multnomah County Deputy Health Officer Ann Loeffler.

But Loeffler said anything around 70 degrees or warmer overnight could be problematic. And daytime temps at the century mark are certainly a concern.

“One hundred [degrees] is not 118, but 90 to 100 and plus is still a danger, and you have to be ready to take care of yourself and your friends and neighbors and pets,” said Loeffler.

At a county warehouse in Northeast Portland, supplies are standing by.

Emergency Management Director Chris Voss says pallets are prepped to go for a heat wave response, and the county is communicating with its partners and at-risk residents in advance of the heat wave. Large amounts of supplies are ready to be delivered to locations across the county.

“It depends on the type of location, but a shelter location we have 190 different items that we would send to a shelter — everything from water to wheelchairs,” said Voss.

The final decision on what kind of facilities Multnomah County officials will open and when will likely come on Sunday. At the very least, it could include extended hours at libraries and the opening of other daytime cooling centers.

For overnight shelters to open, several conditions are considered — from daytime heat to humidity, or if nighttime temps aren’t expected to cool down enough.

“So right now we're preparing for the potential of overnight cooling shelters and also keeping in the back of our mind if we just need to do cooling centers which go into the late afternoon and evening hours,” said county Human Services Emergency Manager Jenny Carver.

Carver said the county has learned some things from last summer, including “the need to be prepared and the need for more sites that are spread out geographically.” Carver said it uses heat island mapping to determine some of the hottest neighborhoods in the county, which can help them determine support locations.

And for everyone experiencing the heat, Carver said it pays to be prepared.

“I think the most important thing is going on the Help for When it's Hot page for Multnomah County, understanding your risks, understanding what you can do at home and understanding where you need to go for resources if you need help, and seeking that help out," Carver said.

Expanded 211 call service also provides information related to heat wave resources, including providing transportation to cooling centers or shelters for those who need it.

County and health officials also ask that you connect with heat-vulnerable family and neighbors now, and have a plan for checking in and helping them out in dealing with the heat.

Quick links for Multnomah County resources