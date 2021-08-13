One death in Portland may be linked to this week's heat wave

The person died Thursday, Aug. 12, the same day temperatures in Portland hit 103 degrees.

PORTLAND, Ore. — One person's death in Portland may be linked to the heat wave that hit the region earlier this week, Multnomah County officials said Friday.

The Multnomah County Medical Examiner's Office is investigating. The official cause of death will take weeks to confirm, investigators said.

This is the first possible death from the heat wave that started on Wednesday. An excessive heat warning is in effect until Saturday night, Aug. 13. Temperatures are no longer expected to break into the triple digits again Friday due to wildfire smoke that has moved into the area.

Gov. Kate Brown declared a state of emergency ahead of this week's triple-digit temperatures to make additional resources available. A number of cities and counties have opened cooling centers for people escape the heat.

At least 96 people in Oregon died as the result of a historic heat wave in June that brought record temperatures multiple days in a row, peaking at 116 degrees on June 28. At least 62 those heat-related deaths were in Multnomah County.