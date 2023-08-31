Parts of east Portland, southwest Washington see unhealthy air quality

The Pacific Northwest saw wildfire smoke, decreased air quality and widespread rainfall on Thursday.

PORTLAND, Oregon — People in parts of east Portland and southwest Washington are seeing unhealthy air quality on Thursday due to wildfire smoke. It comes as much of the Pacific Northwest sees the first significant amount of rain in months.

Some people may be wondering whether the rain will improve the air quality and if it could help firefighters with the multiple wildfires burning around Oregon.

Unhealthy air quality in parts of east Portland, southwest Washington

The U.S. Air Quality (AQI) showed some areas of east Portland and Clark County in Washington under unhealthy air quality. The National Weather Service in Portland (NWS Portland) said the smoke is coming from the Camp Creek Fire, which is burning less than two miles from the Bull Run reservoirs near Sandy.

"Yep, that's smoke from the Camp Creek Fire following the Sandy River down into the east metro," NWS Portland said on social media.

NWS Portland also shared a photo of the air quality levels, showing red and orange dots indicating unhealthy air quality.

The Bureau of Land Management has temporarily closed the nearby Sandy Ridge Recreation site partly because of "excessive smoke."

Smoke from Oregon and northern California wildfires has prompted the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) and the Southwest Clean Air Agency to issue an air quality advisory for the Portland-Vancouver metro area, central Oregon and parts of southern. It will remain in effect at least through Friday afternoon.

Smoke can irritate some people's eyes and lungs, the Oregon DEQ said. The agency advises people to stay inside, and keep windows and doors closed.

First measurable rain in months

Thursday marked the first day of measurable rainfall in the Northwest since Father's Day weekend in mid-June, according to Hill. That's when more than an inch of rain fell in Portland over two days.

August 31 has become the wettest day in Portland since June 18, Hill said. As of 11 a.m., Portland was nearing 0.20 inches of rain. The Oregon coast was nearing the same amount.

Will the rain improve the air quality?

The rain could help improve air quality levels, but little wind means it will likely be a slow process.

"The rain seems to be helping air quality across the region improve as well, although the lack of wind will hinder rapid improvement in some areas," Hill said.

Will the rain help the wildfires?

Hill noted that Thursday's rain is widespread, from the Oregon coast to the central part of the state, falling over areas where wildfires are currently burning.

"Many of Oregon's wildfire zones will see beneficial rain today. While the water will not put out large active wildfires, the wetting from mother nature will slow fire activity and aid fire fighting teams," Hill said.