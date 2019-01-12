PORTLAND, Ore. — Snow fell in the Portland metro area overnight and some people, especially those in elevations higher than 500 feet, woke up Sunday morning to snow on the grounds and roads.

Valley temperatures were warm enough Saturday night to stop snow from sticking in the lower elevations.

A snow/freezing rain mix continued to fall through Sunday afternoon in the Columbia Gorge, Hood River Valley and the Northern Oregon Cascade foothills.

See the latest forecast from KGW

The following gallery is made up of photos of the snow sent to us by KGW viewers.

PHOTOS: Snow in Portland, surrounding areas

Your pics: Snow in Portland metro area, surrounding areas Hood River, Oregon Corbett, Oregon Corbett, Oregon Gresham, Oregon Gales Creek, Oregon Burns, Oregon Dogs in the snow at LL Stub Stewart State Park in Buxton, Ore. while camping. Willamina, Oregon Gresham, Oregon Willamina, Oregon Snow on the 13th hole at Gresham golf course in Gresham, Oregon. Stevenson, Washington Rainier, Oregon Southeast Salem, Oregon

RELATED: Snow falls around Portland metro area overnight

RELATED: Reporters notebook: Covering the 2019 bomb cyclone snowstorm in Oregon

KGW's Brittany Falkers traveled out to the Gorge on Sunday to see the conditions. Here's a collection of her social media posts, as well as a few posts from other KGW reporters sprinkled in.

VIDEO: Plenty of snow in Hood River