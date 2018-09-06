All signs are pointing to a hot, dry and dangerous summer in Oregon.

On the heels of last year’s wildfire-filled season — and a historically dry spring this year — meteorologists are projecting more dry and hot weather across the Beaver State.

Water shortage, low streamflow and favorable conditions for wildfire are just a few of the issues expected to arrive in coming months, according to multiple agencies.

Four Oregon counties are already in drought, and the vast majority of the state already is classified as “abnormally dry,” according to the U.S. Drought Monitor.

How did we get here?

Spring was historically hot and dry.

It was the fourth-driest and sixth-hottest May in Salem based on records that date back to 1892, National Weather Service officials said.

Only a quarter-inch of rain fell in the Willamette Valley all month, well below the average of 2.5 to 3 inches. And snow in the mountains melted twice as fast as normal.

"Snowmelt has been rapid and early this year," said Scott Oviatt, snow survey supervisory hydrologist. "Of 81 real-time snow monitoring stations, only five still have snow as of June 1."

Most snow monitoring sites melted out 1 to 2 weeks earlier than normal — even in the high Cascade Range.

Drought intensifies

The hot temperatures aren’t expected to go anywhere, either.

The Climate Prediction Center is forecasting warmer and drier conditions than normal during June, July and August.

Much of central and southeast Oregon is already gripped in severe drought, with other segments of the state likely to follow.

Oregon Gov. Kate Brown has officially declared a drought emergency in Grant, Harney, Lake, and Klamath Counties.

Is there any bright side?

The good news is that many of the state’s reservoirs have near average amounts of water already stored.

The Willamette Valley’s reservoir system is 72 percent full — with the best conditions in the north.

Detroit Lake, for example, remains almost full. Then again, Detroit also has been plagued by toxic algae linked to the hot and dry temperatures.

What does it mean?

Water shortages will be felt most acutely in southeast and south-central Oregon, and to a lesser extent, the southwest.

In the Willamette Valley, water shortages likely won’t be noticed by human populations, but fish and wildlife could be impacted by warm and low rivers and creeks.

The way most humans will notice the dry conditions will be the potential outbreak of another major wildfire season.

How bad will this wildfire season be?

There’s no perfect metric for predicting wildfires — it relies on unpredictable factors like lightning and teenagers setting off fireworks in the forest.

But the outlook is not ideal.

“If Oregon does receive hot and dry weather for the next few weeks and months, there could definitely be above-normal fire activity,” said Jessica Gardetto, spokeswoman for the National Interagency Fire Center.

As a measure of how unpredictable wildfire seasons can be, consider last season around this time. Snowpack and water in June 2017 were as robust as any time in the past decade. Many experts expected a quiet wildfire season.

What followed was the most expensive season of wildfire fighting in state history.

“It's all contingent upon the weather, of course,” Gardetto said. “I've worked through fire seasons where everyone was predicting severe fire activity, but then the lighting storms didn't surface, so fire season ended up being normal to below normal.

"I've also seen fire seasons like last year, when most of the northwest had decent to above normal snowpack and then we had hot, dry temps with lighting storms, resulting in extreme fire activity,” she continued.

“Basically, it's a guessing game at this point, but because Oregon already has some drought, if the weather stays hot and dry and we end up with lighting, it could be another severe fire season for Oregon.”

Zach Urness has been an outdoors writer, photographer and videographer in Oregon for 10 years. He is the author of the book “Hiking Southern Oregon” and can be reached at zurness@StatesmanJournal.com or (503) 399-6801. Find him on Twitter at @ZachsORoutdoors.

