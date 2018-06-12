PORTLAND, Ore. — Freezing rain could be headed for the Columbia River Gorge and Southwest Washington this weekend, the National Weather Service said.

A NWS Special Weather Statement said light freezing rain is possible Friday night and Saturday morning in the Hood River Valley, Columbia Gorge and Clark County.

"A more substantial frontal system is likely to spread more precipitation across the region late Saturday night into Sunday. This will bring the threat for additional freezing rain to the central Columbia Gorge and Hood River Valley," the NWS said.

KGW Meteorologist Rod Hill said no widespread problems are expected, and windy areas such as Portland will likely hold in the mid-30s, seeing light rain. But when that system heads east into the gorge, the temperature could be closer to freezing.

Drivers on Interstate 84, Highway 14 in Washington, Historic Columbia River Highway, Highway 35, and Hood River Valley roads should be prepared for potential icy conditions.

“Those areas in the gorge will see the best chance of icy weather,” Hill said. "That's assuming the moisture holds together long enough to produce precipitation as the front battles the dry east wind."

He added another storm brings a second chance of freezing rain into the gorge Sunday.

“Following the Sunday night system, the east winds should ease enough to allow the gorge to stay above freezing and a westerly flow will also mean warmer nights for the valley," Hill said.

