PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland's latest July heat wave led to an all-time record on Monday afternoon when Portland reached 90 degrees for a 15th day this month.

The previous record for the month of July was set in 2009, with 14 days of 90 degrees.

Another record, also set in 2009, could be matched on Tuesday. If the temperature hits 90 degrees at Portland International Airport on Tuesday afternoon, it will match the longest stretch of consecutive days of 90-degree temperatures.

Heat Wave continues today, as Portland will reach 90 degrees for a 9th consecutive day. Also, today will become the 15th day overall of 90 degree heat for the month of July, setting an all-time July record. The soon to be old record is 14 days in 2009. pic.twitter.com/AWAiJUAYsQ — Rod Hill (@KGWRodHill) July 30, 2018

With Portland reaching its 20th 90-degree day of the year on Monday afternoon, it's drawing attention to a recent upward tick in 90-degree days. The average for Portland is 11 days of 90-degree heat each year. But if you begin the average in the year 2000, the annual number jumps to 15 days.

Over the past 5 years, since 2014, Portland is averaging a whopping 22 days of 90-degree temperatures.

A snapshot look at Portland's annual 90 degree day average. Current climate average is 11, 90 degree days each year. If you look at summers since 2000, the average jumps to 15 days and 22 days since 2014! pic.twitter.com/Sq066x5Y9e — Rod Hill (@KGWRodHill) July 30, 2018

Weather cycles come and go, but it's impressive to note that many of Portland's hot weather records for duration of heat and the number of hot days have been set since the year 2000.

Portland's last summer with a below normal amount of hot days was back in 2013, with 10 days. The all-time record for 90-degree days is 29, set in 2015.

Heat Wave continues today and maybe holds on Tuesday for a 10th consecutive day of 90 degree temperatures. Morning clouds Thursday, may hold afternoon highs in the 70s! pic.twitter.com/F019bDbtgU — Rod Hill (@KGWRodHill) July 30, 2018

On Monday morning, wildfire smoke drifted north over the Rose City, producing a layer of haze. It made for some stunning views of the sun captured by Sky8.

