PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland's latest July heat wave will likely lead to an all-time record on Monday afternoon as Portland is expected to reach 90 degrees for a 15th day this month.
The previous record for the month of July was set in 2009, with 14 days of 90 degrees.
Another record, also set in 2009, could be matched on Tuesday. If the temperature hits 90 degrees at Portland International Airport on both Monday and Tuesday afternoon, it will match the longest stretch of consecutive days of 90-degree temperatures.
With Portland likely to reach its 20th 90-degree day of the year on Monday afternoon, it's drawing attention to a recent upward tick in 90-degree days. The average for Portland is 11 days of 90-degree heat each year. But if you begin the average in the year 2000, the annual number jumps to 15 days.
Over the past 5 years, since 2014, Portland is averaging a whopping 22 days of 90-degree temperatures.
Weather cycles come and go, but it's impressive to note that many of Portland's hot weather records for duration of heat and the number of hot days have been set since the year 2000.
Portland's last summer with a below normal amount of hot days was back in 2013, with 10 days. The all-time record for 90-degree days is 29, set in 2015.
On Monday morning, wildfire smoke drifted north over the Rose City, producing a layer of haze. It made for some stunning views of the sun captured by Sky8. See a gallery here.
VIDEO: Sun shines through Portland haze