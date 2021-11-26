Atmospheric river dumps more than 4 inches of rain in 24 hours in areas of western Washington

Though some flooding is expected along the Skagit and Nooksack rivers, the impact may not be as severe as flooding earlier this month.

SEATTLE — An atmospheric river that moved in Saturday, bringing back the risk of flooding to areas of western Washington, didn't hit the region quite as hard as previously forecasted.

The weather system shifted, bringing the heaviest rain north of the U.S.-Canadian border, according to the National Weather Service (NWS). However, the northwestern Olympic Peninsula and Whatcom and Skagit counties still saw rainfall totals of up to 4 inches in 24 hours by noon on Sunday.

24 hour rainfall totals ending around noon today pic.twitter.com/0BToH8Cqcv — NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) November 28, 2021

The band of precipitation is expected to shift south. Rain is expected to be persistent into Monday afternoon.

The NWS shared active Flood Warnings as of Sunday morning, including the Snoqualmie River near Snoqualmie Falls.

Considering the forecast, areas of highest concern for river flooding and landslide threats are once again in Clallam, Whatcom and Skagit counties.

A Flood Watch is in place through Monday morning for Skagit, Whatcom, Snohomish King, Mason, Clallam, Grays Harbor and Jefferson counties.

Rivers are expected to run high, with flooding expected in low-lying and flood-prone areas, according to the NWS.

In Skagit County, the Skagit River at Concrete is expected to crest around 10 p.m. Sunday. The river will crest in Mount Vernon around 4 p.m. Monday.

The Samish River will crest around 4 p.m. on Sunday.

The river levels will be similar to initial flooding that occurred earlier this month. At those levels, officials do not expect to see widespread impacts.

In Whatcom County, the Nooksack River at North Cedarville and Ferndale is forecasted to reach moderate flood stage on Sunday and Monday, respectively. During this stage, the Nooksack will cause widespread flooding, covering farmland and roads, and erosion may affect some river banks, according to the NWS. It may also overflow levees and banks from Hovander Park in Ferndale downstream.

Residents of Everson and Sumas were advised to voluntarily evacuate before flooding is expected to begin Saturday morning. The National Guard arrived in the area Saturday night to help prepare.

In King County, the Snoqualmie River near Carnation is forecasted to reach moderate flood stage on Sunday.

The rain will taper off Monday, just in time for the next system to arrive Tuesday arrives on Tuesday.