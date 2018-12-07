PORTLAND, Ore. -- High heat and dry weather has settled in to the Portland metro area, and with it comes a burn ban.

Multnomah County issued a burn ban starting Friday. That means residents can't burn anything in recreational campfires, fire pits, yard debris, and agricultural burning, even for people who obtained a burning permit.

Outdoor barbecuing is still allowed, fire officials said, but people should use caution with hot materials. Grills should be at least 10 feet from home siding, fences and plants, and ash from charcoal briquettes should be wet down and thrown away in a covered metal container.

Portland is expected to see above-90-degree temps through the weekend.

