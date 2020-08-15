Portland metro area deals with heat wave amid COVID-19 restrictions

Popular cooling areas like public pools and movie theaters are closed, sending many people to local lakes and rivers.

PORTLAND, Oregon — This weekend, people in the Portland metro area will deal with possible triple-digit heat with fewer options for beating it. With COVID-19 restrictions, movie theaters are closed and so are public swimming pools.

On Friday, several people visited Glenn Otto Park in Troutdale. This summer, Glenn Otto and High Rocks Park in Gladstone are without lifeguards for the first time in years because of COVID-19 training restrictions.

“With our pools closed this summer, there's a lack of guarded waterways,” said Alice Busch, division chief of operations at the Multnomah County Office of Emergency Management.

Busch wants everyone to remember to always where a life jacket in lakes and rivers and stay close to kids.

“It's not OK just to be able to see a child that is in the water," said Busch. "You need to be within arm’s reach and be able to grab that child if they get into any trouble.”

The same rules apply to kiddie pools as little ones can drown in just inches of water.

Multnomah County isn't opening cooling centers right now but they are advising people how to stay cool. They're also helping provide relief to people in the homeless community. Street outreach teams are fanning across the city to offer water, cooling towels and shade tarps to those who need it.

“They're going to be making rounds and finding as many people as they can, said Denis Theriault, spokesperson for the City of Portland and Multnomah County Joint Office of Homeless Services. "We just don't want folks to think that we've forgotten about them during this weather.”

And don't forget about your neighbors, especially senior citizens without air conditioning.

“I know that there's a lot of folks out here that have extra air conditioning units they might be able to loan to an older neighbor that might need one," said Busch. "Also, just stay in phone contact with them.”