WILMINGTON, NC – A day after video captured people running out of a Wilmington, North Carolina Family Dollar holding cases of Coca-Cola, bottles of juice and bags of items, the Police Department there has asked for help identifying suspects.

WFMY News 2 got a tip of what was going on at 13th and Greenfield Streets and captured cell phone video of what looks like looting on Saturday. Sunday afternoon, Wilmington PD posted on Facebook asking for the public's help to identify the suspected looters using various screenshots of videos posted to social media.

Wilmington Police Department said on Twitter Saturday they were “aware of the looting” but “Family Dollar management has asked not to intervene at this time.” The Wilmington Police Department later tweeted they plan to identify and charge the suspects in the Family Dollar incident "to the fullest extent of the law."

NEWS ALERT - We are aware of the looting occurring at the Family Dollar Store at 13th & Greenfield Sts, unfortunately management has asked not to intervene at this time. — Wilmington Police (@WilmingtonPD) September 15, 2018

WPD added they did arrest five suspects accused of breaking in and looting a Dollar General at 5th & Dawson Streets.

WFMY News 2 has reached out to Family Dollar for comment, but no one was immediately available.

The City of Wilmington posted on Twitter that as a "response to the looting in the area," an extended curfew is in place for the blocks between 13th, 14th Greenfield and Martin Streets.

*WARNING CONTAINS GRAPHIC LANGUAGE*

"This curfew went into effect at 5 p.m. and will remain in effect until 6 a.m.," the city tweeted. "The citywide curfew will run from 10 p.m. until 6 a.m."

In response to looting in the area, an extended curfew is now in place for the block between 13th, 14th, Greenfield and Martin Streets. This curfew went into effect at 5 pm and will remain in effect until 6 am. The citywide curfew will run from 10 pm until 6 am. — Wilmington NC (@CityofWilm) September 15, 2018

© 2018 WFMY