Lightning bolt extending across 3 U.S. states sets global record

Normally, lightning flashes last less than a second and don't stretch more than 10 miles.

HOUSTON — A bolt of lightning that stretched nearly 500 miles across three states is the new record holder for longest flash.

The World Meteorological Organization on Monday announced that a single bolt in 2020 stretched for 477 miles across Texas, Louisiana and Mississippi.

A few months later, a lightning megaflash in Uruguay and Argentina lasted 17 seconds, beating the old record for longest time.

Both flashes were cloud-to-cloud so no one was in danger. They were spotted by satellite.

Normally, lightning flashes last less than a second and don't stretch more than 10 miles.

WMO has verified 2 new world records for a⚡️lightning #megaflash

Longest distance single flash of 768 km (477.2 miles) across southern #USA - 60 kilometres MORE than old record

Greatest duration of 17.102 seconds over #Uruguay and northern #Argentina https://t.co/6AzyzTgMIO pic.twitter.com/VqUgxEDHB2 — World Meteorological Organization (@WMO) February 1, 2022