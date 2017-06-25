'Potentially dangerous' temperatures expected in Puget Sound region this weekend

SEATTLE — Temperatures around Puget Sound could be "potentially dangerous" this weekend.
The forecast as of Wednesday for areas around Seattle and Olympia is for highs in the 90s to near 100 degrees, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).
Forecast lows for the weekend around Seattle are expected to remain near 70 degrees, providing less relief from the heat at night.
The forecast will be refined as the weekend draws closer.
An Excessive Heat Watch will go into effect Friday into early next week. On Friday, there will be a "moderate risk" for those sensitive to heat. Saturday through Monday there will be "high risk" for sensitive populations and those without effective cooling and/or adequate hydration.
Since record-keeping began, Seattle has only seen one 100-degree day in June; that was June 9, 1955.
The highest low on record was 71 degrees on July 29, 2009.
The NWS said to plan ahead and be aware of the upcoming conditions.
During a press conference Wednesday, the Washington State Department of Health (DOH) shared a few tips for staying safe during hot weather events:
- Stay indoors and in an air-conditioned environment as much as possible unless you're sure your body has a high tolerance for heat.
- Drink plenty of fluids but avoid beverages that contain alcohol, caffeine or a lot of sugar.
- Eat more frequently but make sure meals are balanced and light.
- Never leave any person or pet in a parked vehicle.
- Plan strenuous outdoor activities for early or late in the day when temperatures are cooler; then gradually build up tolerance for warmer conditions.
- At first signs of heat illness (dizziness, nausea, headaches, muscle cramps), move to a cooler location, rest for a few minutes and slowly drink a cool beverage. Seek medical attention immediately if you do not feel better.