'Potentially dangerous' temperatures expected in Puget Sound region this weekend

Highs nearing 100 degrees will be possible around Seattle and the south Sound.

SEATTLE — Temperatures around Puget Sound could be "potentially dangerous" this weekend.

The forecast as of Wednesday for areas around Seattle and Olympia is for highs in the 90s to near 100 degrees, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).

Forecast lows for the weekend around Seattle are expected to remain near 70 degrees, providing less relief from the heat at night.

The forecast will be refined as the weekend draws closer.

An Excessive Heat Watch will go into effect Friday into early next week. On Friday, there will be a "moderate risk" for those sensitive to heat. Saturday through Monday there will be "high risk" for sensitive populations and those without effective cooling and/or adequate hydration.

Since record-keeping began, Seattle has only seen one 100-degree day in June; that was June 9, 1955.

100° - Seattle Downtown June 9, 1955

98° - Seattle Downtown June 25, 1925

97° - Seattle Downtown June 30, 1942

96° - Seattle Downtown June 8, 1903

96° - SeaTac Airport June 25, 2017



This shows how difficult it actually is to reach the 100° mark in the Seattle area in June! — NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) June 22, 2021

The highest low on record was 71 degrees on July 29, 2009.

The NWS said to plan ahead and be aware of the upcoming conditions.

During a press conference Wednesday, the Washington State Department of Health (DOH) shared a few tips for staying safe during hot weather events: