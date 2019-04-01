A High Wind Watch will be in effect for much of northwest Oregon and the Willamette Valley this weekend.

The watch, which means hazardous high wind conditions are favorable in the next 12 to 48 hours, is in effect from Saturday evening through 4 a.m. Sunday.

The National Weather Service says a strong low-pressure system is expected to move north off the Oregon Coast and bring strong winds. The storm is expected to arrive Saturday evening through midnight. However, the NWS admits there’s still uncertainty about the forecast.

The strongest winds will likely occur along the Central Oregon Coast, south of Tillamook, and into the southern part of the Willamette Valley, south of McMinnville, the NWS said. South winds are expected to peak at 20-30 mph with gusts from 50-60 mph.

The storm is expected to weaken as it moves north, according to the NWS.

Downed trees and scattered power outages should be expected. Travel will be difficult for larger vehicles.

The following counties are included in the watch: