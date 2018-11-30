PORTLAND, Ore. — Weekend travelers heading south on Interstate 5 in southern Oregon and into California should be prepared to encounter heavy snow fall.

Snow levels will be dropping to 3,500 feet Friday evening and 2,500 feet by midnight across southwest Oregon, according to a winter storm warning issued by the National Weather Service in Medford.

Officials say snow accumulations of 6 to 12 inches are possible on Siskiyou Summit near the southern border with California on Interstate 5 and Oregon Highways 140 and 66.

Visitors to Crater Lake's Rim Village should be prepared to encounter periods of heavy snowfall and should check conditions before venturing to the park.

Oregon Department of Transportation officials urge drivers to check road conditions on TripCheck.com before heading out to be better prepared for the drive.

Snow returns to Central Cascades

A little closer to the Willamette Valley, more snow is headed for mountain passes in the central Cascades.

According to a winter weather advisory issued by the weather service, accumulations of 10 to 20 inches are possible as the snow level drops to 2,500 feet late Friday into Saturday.

That's good news for ski operations near the valley.

Mt. Hood Meadows opened Friday morning after receiving 6 inches of new snow on top of a settled base of 18 to 30 inches at mid-mountain elevations. Five lifts were scheduled to operate.

Hoodoo Ski Area near Santiam Pass announced earlier this week they still need about another two feet of snow before they can open for the season.

