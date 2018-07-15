PORTLAND, Ore. — After Portland hit 100 degrees Sunday, the first 100-degree day of the year, Monday and Tuesday don't look that much cooler.

A heat advisory is in effect for the Portland metro area and surrounding areas until 8 p.m. Monday.

Tuesday's high temperatures are expected to reach the 90s, KGW meteorologist Rod Hill said.

Wednesday will bring a three-day stretch of cooling, with highs in the 80s, before temperatures warm back up again for the weekend.

The National Weather Service advises people and pets to drink plenty of fluids, stay in air-conditioned rooms, stay out of the sunshine and check up on relatives and neighbors.

The following cities fall inside the boundaries of the heat advisory: Portland, Hillsboro, Wilsonville, Oregon City, Gresham, Troutdale, Salem, McMinnville, Woodburn, Stayton, Dallas, Corbett, Rooster Rock, Multnomah Falls, Cascade Locks, Hood River, Vancouver, Battle Ground, Ridgefield, Washougal, Yacolt, Amboy, North Bonneville, Stevenson, Carson and Underwood.

