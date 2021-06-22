Heat wave leads to closures, cancellations

Ahead of record-breaking heat, businesses have already made plans to close and some events have been postponed until the heat lets up.

PORTLAND, Ore. — The heat wave forecasted to hit the Northwest this weekend is leading to cancellations and delays for many outdoor events and activities.

The Portland Timbers moved the start time of their match against Minnesota United FC from 7:30 to 8:00 p.m. Saturday.

Some food carts have already decided they will close, like MF Tasty on N. Williams, because of how hot it can get inside the carts.

"For us, it's not even an option or a choice to be open at that point," said owner Eric Gitenstein.

Gitenstein said it's usually 10 to 15 degrees warmer in the food cart than outside, so it wasn't a hard decision to close temporarily when he saw this weekend's forecast.

"I think in the longer term, we're considering—is this going to be a one-off, is this how the weather is going to be moving forward? And how do we pivot from that?" said Gitenstein.

The Adaptive Cycling Resource Fair scheduled for Saturday was postponed because of the heat. The event is meant to teach people the benefits of cycling with Parkinson's. A new date has not yet been set. Kristi South, with the nonprofit Parkinson's Resources of Oregon, postponed the event because those with Parkinson's have a sensitivity to heat, which could trigger a heatstroke.

"We felt that it was not responsible to ask people with Parkinson's and other movement disorders who may be seniors as well to sit out in the sun for extended periods of time," said South.

On the other hand, the Portland Night Market plans to remain open Friday and Saturday but will take extra precautions to keep visitors cool.

"Outside, we've got sunshades, big misters, lots of fans and inside we've got lots of swamp coolers," said Night Market founder Emma Evans. Evans says the market will also have air conditioning at the event, which is open to the public with local vendors.