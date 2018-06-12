PORTLAND, Ore. — Freezing rain led to icy roads in parts of the Columbia River Gorge and Hood River Valley on Saturday morning, according to the National Weather Service.

Drivers on Interstate 84, Highway 14 in Washington, Historic Columbia River Highway, Highway 35, and Hood River Valley roads should be prepared for icy conditions.

There was even a dusting of snow in Hood River.

Nice little dusting near #HoodRiver to start the winter season! Icy conditions still exist in portions of the Columbia Gorge and Hood River. Use caution, as roads may be slick in the area. #orwx #wawx https://t.co/7ADYkUIpAI — NWS Portland (@NWSPortland) December 8, 2018

The rest of Saturday is expected to be dry. East winds will continue to blow through the gorge until a stronger storm blows in Sunday, according to KGW weather anchor Vanessa Paz.

"That storm rings a second threat of freezing rain to the gorge, and more valley rain and mountain snow," Paz said.

The NWS said temperatures are expected to remain near or below freezing in the gorge and Hood River Valley when that front arrives on Sunday morning.

The threat of freezing rain is expected to be over by Sunday evening when temperatures warm.

