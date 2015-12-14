A good soaking yesterday has lead to a pretty foggy Monday morning. Showers will become increasingly confined to the higher terrain of the Coast Range and Cascades where the snow level today likely hovers around 3,500'

Our next rain maker rolls in late tonight, so Tuesday's morning commute will likely be a soaker. Showers linger in the wake of that system on Wednesday. Another system lurks off shore later this week. That will finally push into the Willamette Valley this weekend, the timing of the heaviest rain could shift from Saturday to Sunday. That timing will become more aparent by the end of the week.

The Cascades will pick up several rounds of moderate snow this week but daily snow levels will vary quite a bit. Accumulating snows do appear likely at pass-level by Tuesday evening, into Wednesday.

Have a great week!

Meteorologist Chris McGinness

