If you are traveling into the Cascades or to northeastern Oregon be prepared for a variety of winter weather (snow, freezing rain, sleet). The gorge floor should not see significant ice, but areas above 500 feet will be slick.

East winds picked up even stronger as this system approached. Crown Point peaked with a 89 mile per hour gust in the early hours.

The gorge and Hood River Valley should thaw out by later Monday morning. Showers decrease through the day.

We'll have a progressive pattern this week with valley rain and mountain snow.

Another soaker comes in Tuesday when the snow level is below 3,000 feet. It will rise to 5,000 feet with this system.

Showers Wednesday, a mainly dry Thursday, and then more rain and mountain snow overnight-Friday morning.

Brian Brennan

______________________________________

