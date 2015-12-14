The Portland-Vancouver metro area, and really much of the KGW news viewing area is under an Air Quality Advisory through noon Wednesday

With wildfires burning in three directions around us, wildfire smoke will be with us the next few days. Temperatures are also creeping back up into the 90s for the next few days. It seems all but certain will be tie, and break our record for most 90-degree days in one year (29-2015). We currently stand at 28.

Towards the end of the week, it looks as if we may get an extended break in the smoke, and the heat. Onshore flow kicks in this weekend and should clear the air out, and drop out temperature back closer to normal. Models suggest this pattern may hold through the last days of August before we warm again around the first of the month.

The Hood to Coast relay is this weekend, and this could be some of the best weather runner's have had in the last several years for the event.

Meteorologist Chris McGinness

