Morning clouds, afternoon sun breaks and possible showers in the forecast today and Friday. Any valley rain will be light and many areas may stay dry. Although I am forecasting warming temperatures this weekend, a slight shower chance remains in the forecast through Sunday.

Next week's heat wave is still on track to arrive Tuesday and bring 90 degree temperatures or hotter through at least Friday. The air mass will be humid for such warm temperatures and scattered thunderstorms will become possible near the Cascades and to the east by mid-week.

Meteorologist Rod Hill

http://www.facebook.com/kgwrodhill

