Scattered showers this evening.

They should be on the lighter side with less than a .10" expected. Most should fall from about Portland and north.

Sunday will be the first full day of fall and it will feel like a lovely fall day. Increasing sunshine and high temperatures in the upper 60s.

Next week high pressure brings us back into summer. East winds will warm things up all the way to the coast.

Portland will get into the mid 80s next week.

Enjoy our bonus summer while it lasts!

Brian Brennan

