One final sunny, 80 degree day for Portland and much of Oregon and southwest Washington.

Changes will begin this afternoon at the coast as fog and low clouds develop northward through the day. That means the morning will be clear from about Newport north, but expect fog and low clouds by afternoon.

An upper level low will bring cooler air this weekend and increasing cloud cover. The valley and coast will see an increasing chance of Saturday showers. Portland may only see a few showers Saturday night and a shower chance Sunday. Overall, much of the weekend is expected to be dry. Total metro rainfall will range from .02 to .15 inches.

Meteorologist Rod Hill, follow me @

http://www.facebook.com/kgwrodhill

