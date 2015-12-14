The weekend will kick off with a cloudy start stretching from the coastline to the valley but as clouds burn off we'll see a quick warm up with valley highs in the 80s.
Sunday will be similar with less clouds eventually warming up to the upper 80's.
Sunday into Monday, a weak disturbance passing through could bring us spotty clouds with possible moisture, but high pressure will quickly dominate and heat things up.
A period of fairly warm weather that could bring a few 90-degree days our way by Wednesday.
Have a great weekend!
