Low clouds and possible traces of rain early this morning, then becoming partly cloudy for a nice Monday with valley temperatures near 70 degrees. I am watching a slight chance of showers this evening, especially near and north of Portland.
Tuesday looks dry and July 4th will see partly to mostly sunny skies with warming temperatures into the 80s. Thursday and Friday could see developing thunderstorms near the Cascades, which means the valley could see a storm or two pop over the I-5 corridor.
Keep an eye on the heat wave gripping the eastern United States. One forecast model shows the heat shifting west next week.
