A clear cool morning with parts of the metro valley dipping into the 40s. Look for sunny skies all day, including the coast, where high temps will warm into the 70s. Portland and Salem will warm into the mid 80s.

A bit of an east wind flow will keep skies mostly clear Wednesday as temperatures soar to near 90 degrees over the Rose City. Dry weather should hold through the day Friday.

A few showers will become possible Friday night through Monday, but the two weather systems I am tracking might move far enough north, that Portland stays dry or at least mostly dry. Stay tuned until the forecast becomes more clear.

Meteorologist Rod Hill

http://www.facebook.com/kgwrodhill

