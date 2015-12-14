Low clouds will hang in over the valleys tonight, but a new storm off the coast will renew the rain Tuesday.

Overnight lows will be in the 40s, and highs Tuesday will be around 50-degrees. Rain will increase through the day, and it will be breezy.

Rain turns to showers Wednesday morning and the showers end in the afternoon.

Thursday will be mainly cloudy and dry with highs around 50-degrees.

The dry time doesn't last long, as another storm blows in Friday. This one will be a better snowmaker in the Cascades, with the snow level not rising above the passes.

After a break Saturday, more valley rain and mountain snow arrive Sunday and Monday.

Matt Zaffino

KGW Chief Meteorologist

