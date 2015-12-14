There are still a few sprinkles over the Coast Range, but the sky will clear tonight.

After some scattered clouds early Wednesday morning, we’re in the clear through the weekend and beyond.

Yes, it’s going to get warmer. No, this will not be an extended period of extreme heat.

Thursday will see temperatures pop into the low to mid-90s in the Portland area.

We cool a bit Friday and Saturday with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Sunday and Monday bring low 90s back to the Portland area, but we drop back into the 80s Tuesday and beyond.

Have a great evening!

Matt Zaffino

KGW Chief Meteorologist

Like me on Facebook

Follow me on Twitter @Zaffino

Instagram MattZaffino

______________________________________

Traffic links:

Traffic alerts: on.kgw.com/alerts

Traffic speed maps: on.kgw.com/traffic

And images (updated automatically):

COPYRIGHT 2018 BY KGW - ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.