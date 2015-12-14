There are still a few sprinkles over the Coast Range, but the sky will clear tonight.
After some scattered clouds early Wednesday morning, we’re in the clear through the weekend and beyond.
Yes, it’s going to get warmer. No, this will not be an extended period of extreme heat.
Thursday will see temperatures pop into the low to mid-90s in the Portland area.
We cool a bit Friday and Saturday with highs in the mid to upper 80s.
Sunday and Monday bring low 90s back to the Portland area, but we drop back into the 80s Tuesday and beyond.
Have a great evening!
Matt Zaffino
KGW Chief Meteorologist
