As we wrap up the weekend we'll be a bit warmer than yesterday with fewer clouds.

Inland highs will stick around in the 80s while coastal highs will reach the mid to upper 60s.

As we kick off your work week a low pressure system offshore will make its way towards our region cooling us down back to the mid-70s while ramping up winds in the gorge.

High pressure will then rebound bringing a heatwave with highs in the lower 90s by Thursday. That will last through the weekend.

KGW Weather Anchor

Vanessa Paz

Keep up with me on Facebook or Twitter

______________________________________

Traffic links:

Traffic alerts: on.kgw.com/alerts

Traffic speed maps: on.kgw.com/traffic

And images (updated automatically):

COPYRIGHT 2018 BY KGW - ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.