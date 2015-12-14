We topped out in the mid 80s this afternoon. We'll be quite a bit cooler Thursday with plenty of clouds, spotty showers, and high temps in the lower 70s.

The west breeze has been a little gusty in the Gorge today, expect more of the same tomorrow.

Sunshine returns pretty much area wide by Friday afternoon, and our Labor Day weekend looks mostly sunny with Portland highs near 80, Saturday through Monday.

Meteorologist Chris McGinness

