We're within a degree or two of 90 across the metro late this afternoon. We're seeing a few storms pop along the Cascade Crest but they will not make it to the Valley this evening.

Overnight lows fall to near 60 in town tonight. Wednesday looks like another warm to hot day as highs likely reach the lower 90s. There is chance of late day showers and storms popping along the Cascades, and steering currents may bring those into the Valley, including the Portland-Vancouver metro area by late afternoon or early evening.

Much cooler air arrives on Thursday. The first day of summer brings lots of morning clouds, late day sun, and highs in the mid 70s.

