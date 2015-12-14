We’ve got a cloudy evening ahead of us, and a cloudy morning.
But when the clouds clear Tuesday afternoon, they don’t come back for several days.
Portland warms to about 80-degrees with the afternoon sun Tuesday. We jump to 90-degrees Wednesday and peak this week with 94-degrees Thursday.
But temperatures cool back into the upper 80s Friday and Saturday, and settle around 90-degrees Sunday and Monday.
An extended period of extreme heat is unlikely over the next several days.
Have a great evening!
Matt Zaffino
KGW Chief Meteorologist
