We’ve got a cloudy evening ahead of us, and a cloudy morning.

But when the clouds clear Tuesday afternoon, they don’t come back for several days.

Portland warms to about 80-degrees with the afternoon sun Tuesday. We jump to 90-degrees Wednesday and peak this week with 94-degrees Thursday.

But temperatures cool back into the upper 80s Friday and Saturday, and settle around 90-degrees Sunday and Monday.

An extended period of extreme heat is unlikely over the next several days.

Have a great evening!

Matt Zaffino

KGW Chief Meteorologist

Like me on Facebook

Follow me on Twitter @Zaffino

Instagram MattZaffino

______________________________________

Traffic links:

Traffic alerts: on.kgw.com/alerts

Traffic speed maps: on.kgw.com/traffic

And images (updated automatically):

COPYRIGHT 2018 BY KGW - ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.