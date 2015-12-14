The clear sky continues tonight, with temperatures slightly warmer overnight compared to Monday night. Portland will drop into the mid-50s, some valley locations will reach the upper 40s.

Wednesday will be sunny and very warm with highs around 90-degrees.

Thursday will remain sunny but will be slightly cooler, with highs around 85-degrees.

More significant cooling kicks in Friday with morning clouds and afternoon sun. Look for highs in the upper 70s.

A weak cold front scrapes across the area Friday night and Saturday morning, bringing a few showers with it. Weekend highs will still be in the 70s. Sunday should be a little sunnier and dry.

Sun and showers return Monday and Tuesday, with highs still in the 70s.

Have a great evening.

Matt Zaffino

KGW Chief Meteorologist

