Enjoy today's gorgeous weather and warm temperatures while you can because as we look ahead to Sunday, it will be quite the different story.

High pressure will keep us clear and dry Saturday with highs in the upper 70s, possibly reaching 80, leaving us with perfect weather for the Starlight Run and Parade.

As we get into Sunday, low pressure aloft will bring a system with cloudy and cool weather, along an increasing chance of showers.

The chance of rain diminishes Monday and much of next week looks sunny and warm.

Vanessa Paz

KGW Weather Anchor

Keep up with me on Facebook & Twitter

______________________________________

Traffic links:

Traffic alerts: on.kgw.com/alerts

Traffic speed maps: on.kgw.com/traffic

And images (updated automatically):

COPYRIGHT 2018 BY KGW - ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.