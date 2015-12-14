All sunny today and much warmer as valley temperatures rise into the mid to upper 80s and maybe a 90 degree spot near Salem. A light wind pattern may allow for a return of hazy wildfire smoke. Any smoke that gathers will clear out Wednesday night as a weak system picks up the wind and brings a surge of low cloudiness. Portland might see light moisture Wednesday night and Thursday morning as high temps cool back into the low 70s.

Labor Day weekend looks comfortable with metro highs in the 70s all three days. Generally, I expect partly cloudy skies, but I am watching a surge of low cloud cover and possible traces of moisture Sunday night and early Monday. Freezing levels for campers will hold near 10,000' and higher.

