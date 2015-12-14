The clear sky, light winds and dry air will combine for a chilly night tonight. Lows outside the city will drop into the mid-40s Tuesday morning.
Sunshine and offshore winds Tuesday will push highs into the mid-80s, with 70s at the coast.
Wednesday will be the warmest day, as Portland reaches for 90-degrees for perhaps the last time this year.
Thursday will still be mostly sunny and pleasant with highs in the mid-80s.
Showers and cooler weather return Friday and Saturday. Highs will still be in the 70s.
Sunshine should return Sunday.
Matt Zaffino
KGW Chief Meteorologist
