An Excessive Heat Warning is in effect for the Portland and Vancouver areas from Monday night through late Thursday night.

High temperatures over the next three days will reach close to 100-degrees. The overnight lows will also be higher than average, in the mid to upper 60s in the city, making for some uncomfortable nights for those without air conditioning.

Above it all, literally, our sky remains hazy as wildfire smoke from southern Oregon and California rides north on southerly winds aloft.

Relief from the heat and the haze comes Friday. Cooler air from the coast moves inland, and the upper level winds will veer and come from the southwest and the west, cutting off the flow of smoke from the south.

A little drizzle is even likely Saturday morning. The rest of the weekend brings sunshine and pleasant temperatures.

