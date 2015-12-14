The hazy sky continues as wildfire smoke continues to pour into the area from fires in BC, and at a higher altitude, from fires in the southern Oregon.

Temperatures heat up again Tuesday. We’re looking at highs in the mid-90s Tuesday and low 90s Wednesday.

We begin to cool back into the 80s Thursday. At the same time, a weak disturbance moves in from off the Oregon coast and may spark thunderstorms over the Cascades and east side Wednesday night and Thursday night.

Friday and the weekend will be cooler with highs in the low 80s. The sky should also be less smoky as westerly winds aloft return.

Matt Zaffino

KGW Chief Meteorologist

