The hazy conditions continue as does the hot weather.

Today is shaping to be another day in the 90s. We're on track to make it into the low 90s this afternoon. We should hit 90 degrees again tomorrow.

That haze is due to the smoke from wildfires in several areas across the Pacific Northwest and British Columbia. The air quality in Portland was downgraded to unhealthy this morning. It is also listed as unhealthy in areas of Southern Oregon and the gorge.

That haze should clear out by Friday with the return of the westerly wind.

We'll cool off a bit more by the end of the week with high temperatures in the upper 80s.

Meteorologist Keely Chalmers

