We’ve got a beautiful night underway and a warm and mainly sunny Tuesday.

With the clear sky, dry air and light winds, low temperatures overnight are headed for the low 40s across much of western Oregon and Washington.

But highs Tuesday recover quickly, warming into the low 80s. Clouds will move in late in the day, as a weak weather system reaches the coast.

That means a few light showers for Wednesday, and highs only in the 60s. The showers won’t drop more than a tenth of an inch of rain in most areas.

Thursday will be partly sunny and temperatures rebound into the 70s.

A few more showers may appear on Friday, but the sky clears Friday night, and the weekend looks warm and sunny.

Temperatures Saturday climb into the low 80s and then reach the mid to upper 80s Sunday and

Monday, as a clear sky remains overhead into next week.

